2 Airlifted After Motorcycle Slams Into Pickup Truck At Sussex County Intersection

Valerie Musson
Two people riding a motorcycle were airlifted with serious injuries after slamming into a pickup truck at a Sussex County intersection Sunday afternoon, state police said.

Michael Mrocka, 57, and Deborah Mrocka, 51, were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Mattison Reservoir Avenue in Frankford when the bike slammed into the left side of a Dodge Ram at the intersection of Upper North Shore Road just after 2:25 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Both riders, of Bloomingdale, were airlifted to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, Goez said.

The Dodge driver was uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

