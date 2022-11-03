$1M In Cash, $2M In Luxury Cars, 200 Catalytic Converter Pallets Seized In Federal NJ Bust

A Homeland Security investigation netted eight area arrests, including six in Newark, as part of a nationwide takedown of a large catalytic converter and stolen car ring.

HSI and FBI agents seized more than 200 pallets of catalytic converters, $2 million in exotic cars, $1 million in cash and 29 ounces of gold bars, jewelry and high-value handbags as part of the operation.

"This criminal enterprise involved multiple suspects across the country," said Special Agent In Charge Ricky J. Patel of HSI Newark.

A total of 21 suspects were arrested in eight states.

