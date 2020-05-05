Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Third Shooter Charged With Attempted Murder Of State Trooper At Trailer Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

19-Year-Old Bicyclist Holding Onto Window Of Moving Car Dies In Middlesex County Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Avenue K Park in Monroe
Avenue K Park in Monroe Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 19-year-old bicyclist from Middlesex County was killed in a fatal weekend crash, authorities said.

Christopher Pina of Spotswood was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday night's crash, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and Monroe Police Chief Michael J. Biennas said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pina left a house at Avenue J in Monroe and was heading toward Avenue K Park when the accident occurred at 11:23 p.m., they said.

While riding the bike, authorities said that Pina "latched onto the open passenger window of an acquaintance’s car."

He lost control of his bicycle, fell to the ground, and hit the concrete which caused his fatal injuries, they said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information is asked to call Monroe Traffic Officer Daniel Mosakowski at 732-521-0222 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927 .

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is active and continuing, they said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.