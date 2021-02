Drivers sat on the Garden State Parkway for hours due to a 19-car crash that closed the northbound of the highway.

While no injuries were reported, at least 19 cars were involved in the Bass River northbound crash around 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

The Parkway reopened around 8:30 p.m., and the cause remains under investigation.

