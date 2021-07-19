18-Year-Old Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On Jersey Shore Bridge

An 18-year-old pilot made an emergency landing in a banner plane on the Jersey Shore Monday afternoon.

Paramount Air Service pilot Landon Lucas reported engine failure while flying near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen said.

Lucas' plane on the 9th Street Bridge. Ocean City NJ

Lucas released his banner into the ocean while trying to reach Ocean City Municipal Airport when he spotted a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the Route 52 causeway.

That's where Lucas landed his plane safely between Ocean City and Somers Point, around 12:40 p.m., Bergen said.

The pilot successfully landed with no damage to the plane and no injury to himself or any motorist.

Investigators were on the scene with crews working to remove the wings and tow the plane away.

