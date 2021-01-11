18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Killed In Warren County Crash: State Police

An 18-year-old driver was ejected and killed in a Warren County crash Sunday morning, state police confirmed.

Angelina Serratore was driving west on Route 632 in an Isuzu SUV when the vehicle veered off the road to the right and overturned near milepost 3.7 in Franklin Township around 7:45 a.m., NJSP Tpr. Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

Serratore, of Bethlehem, PA, was thrown from the vehicle and killed, Slota said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the crash, which remained under investigation, police said.

