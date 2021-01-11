Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities ID Teen Shot Dead At Newark Halloween Party
DV Pilot Police & Fire

18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Killed In Warren County Crash: State Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

An 18-year-old driver was ejected and killed in a Warren County crash Sunday morning, state police confirmed.

Angelina Serratore was driving west on Route 632 in an Isuzu SUV when the vehicle veered off the road to the right and overturned near milepost 3.7 in Franklin Township around 7:45 a.m., NJSP Tpr. Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

Serratore, of Bethlehem, PA, was thrown from the vehicle and killed, Slota said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the crash, which remained under investigation, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.