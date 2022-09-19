18 Nabbed In Massive Hunterdon County Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Suboxone Bust: Prosecutor

Eighteen people were arrested and charged as part of a several-month investigation into the distribution of meth, heroin, cocaine, and suboxone in Hunterdon County, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 19.

The investigation was launched by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance from the Clinton Township Police Department Investigative Division after numerous complaints were received regarding narcotic activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

The following suspects were arrested and charged as part of the investigation, Robeson said:

Leonard S. Jones 4th, 48, of Hillsborough, was charged with three counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of tampering with evidence

Jessica Andreko, 44, of Monmouth Junction, was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Charles Mornick, 34, of Villas, was a wanted person and charged with distribution of cocaine

Cannon Wagner, 25, of Phillipsburg, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of suboxone, unlawful possession of a prescription legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jonathan Todaro, 32, of Rock Hill, SC, was charged with burglary committed on Monday, May 30, 2022

Scott Horvath, 41, of Phillipsburg, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a prohibited knife

Jeremy Berger, 55, of Bridgewater, was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine and possession of a needle

Steven Haggan, 54, of Neshanic Station, was charged with two counts of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia

Brett Badore, 45, of Glen Gardner, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Brad Badore, 39, of Clinton Township, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methadone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance

Maria Gutierrez Johnson, 36, of Coopersburg, PA, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to make a lawful disposition of a controlled dangerous substance, and under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance

Shawn Packard, 49, of Belvidere, was charged with possession of suboxone

Mark Dilauro, 60, of Ringoes, was charged with contempt

Joshua Rivera, 38, of Phillipsburg was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Karen Stephens, 62, of Clinton Township, was charged with disorderly conduct

Kathryn Hansen, 38, of Bordentown, was charged with possession of suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia

Luis Carreon, 33, of North Brunswick, was charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine

Darryl Black, 55, of Somerset, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

The filing of charges is merely one step in the criminal justice process. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Other assisting agencies include the Clinton Township Patrol and K9 Officers, the New Jersey State Police Troop “B” Strategic Investigations Unit, and the FBI.

The investigation is ongoing. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com, or using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. All tips are anonymous and kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.