17 Bodies Found Packed Into North Jersey Nursing Home Morgue

Authorities were investigating the discovery of 17 corpses stuffed into a small morgue at one of New Jersey’s largest nursing homes.

Andover police responding to a tip reported the discovery in a morgue built for four at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Sussex County on Easter Sunday and into Monday.

“They were just overwhelmed by the number of people who were expiring,” Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson told The New York Times .

How many of the victims whose bodies were found in tagged body bags died of COVID-19 couldn’t immediately be determined.

According to the Times, 26 of 68 recent deaths overall that are linked to Andover Subacute and Rehab Centers involved victims infected by the coronavirus.

Thirteen bodies reportedly were placed in a refrigerated trailer at nearby Newton Medical Center, with four temporarily left in the morgue.

Laurie Facciarossa Brewer, the New Jersey Long-Term Care Ombudsman, told the New Jersey Herald that the facility was one of three that her office was investigating out of various concerns.

Of the remaining patients in two buildings at Andover, 76 tested positive for COVID-19, along with 41 staffers, The Times reported.

Family members and staff have expressed deep concern over a lack of information reported to authorities.

