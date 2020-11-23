16th-Floor Fire Doused At Paterson High-Rise

PHOTOS: No serious injuries were immediately reported in a Sunday night fire that ravaged a top-floor apartment of a Paterson high rise, responders said.
The 16th-floor blaze broke out at the Riverview Towers building on Presidential Boulevard around 9 p.m., posing challenges overcome by city firefighters.
Intense flames and smoke could be seen from the street as some residents on the floors below stood on their balconies for protection from possible smoke.
Firefighters had the main body of two-alarm fire knocked down within 20 or so minutes and under control in under 40.
ALL PHOTOS: Ron Bombaro
MORE PHOTOS: Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66)
