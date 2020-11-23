Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
16th-Floor Fire Doused At Paterson High-Rise

Jerry DeMarco
85 Presidential Boulevard, Paterson
85 Presidential Boulevard, Paterson Photo Credit: Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66)

PHOTOS: No serious injuries were immediately reported in a Sunday night fire that ravaged a top-floor apartment of a Paterson high rise, responders said.

The 16th-floor blaze broke out at the Riverview Towers building on Presidential Boulevard around 9 p.m., posing challenges overcome by city firefighters.

Intense flames and smoke could be seen from the street as some residents on the floors below stood on their balconies for protection from possible smoke.

Firefighters had the main body of two-alarm fire knocked down within 20 or so minutes and under control in under 40.

Firefighters overcame the challenges of fighting a 16th-floor fire at the Paterson highrise.

No serious injuries were immediately reported in the blaze.

Residents stood on their balconies to avoid possible smoke inhalation.

