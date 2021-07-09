16-Year-Old Paterson Shooting Victim Shows Up At ER

A 16-year-old Paterson boy showed up at the emergency room over the Labor Day weekend with a gunshot wound in the leg, authorities confirmed.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center following the shooting behind a corner storefront at Mercer and Warren streets shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, they said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora issued a brief statement but didn't say how the gunshot was inflicted or whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.