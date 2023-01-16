16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Crash At One Of Essex County's Largest Parks

A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said.

The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

The juveniles were taken to local hospitals, where the boy was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) was investigating.

