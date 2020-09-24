140th Gun Seized In Paterson This Year: Driver With Canada Plates Had Loaded Pistol, Police Say

A driver with Canadian license plates on his vehicle was carrying the 140th gun seized by Paterson police on the street this year, authorities said Thursday.

Detectives Mohammad Bashir and Yamil Pimienta were moving a group that was loitering at the corner of 10th Avenue and East 28th Street around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday when they noticed a double-parked blue Jeep blocking traffic.

The detectives approached Terrell Johnson, 29, of Newark and found him carrying a loaded 9mm Luger, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

The detectives arrested Luger, who was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on weapons offenses, Speziale said.

At this rate, the department would seize a total of 190 guns in 2020.

The Luger was being submitted to the New Jersey State Police Laboratory for ballistics testing.

ALSO SEE: Paterson police seized a pair of loaded guns barely an hour and a dozen blocks apart.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-police-seize-loaded-handgun-shotgun-blocks-apart/794892/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.