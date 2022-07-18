Contact Us
14 Young Soccer Players Hospitalized With Breathing Problems In Drew U HazMat Situation

Cecilia Levine
Pool
Pool Photo Credit: Pixabay/fietzfotos

Fourteen children were hospitalized with breathing problems after being exposed to higher-than-normal levels of chlorine during summer camp at Drew University Monday, July 18, officials said.

The juveniles, participating in a soccer program for children ages 10 to 17, reported shortness of breath, difficulty speaking between breaths, nausea and general airway issues while in a pool at the Madison university around 12:20 p.m., Morris County officials said.

A small amount of chlorine had accidentally been released into the pool. Tests detected normal levels of chlorine and all systems were working as normal. 

The 14 individuals received medical attention on the scene and were later transported to Morristown Medical Center for observations. All transports occurred within 60 minutes and the scene was cleared within 90 minutes.

Responding to the scene was support from Morris County OEM, Florham Park Fire Department, Florham Park EMS, New Vernon EMS, Morris Township Fire Department, Chatham EMS, Morris Minutemen and Hanover Township EMS.

