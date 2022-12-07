Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: 4,000 Beagles Rescued From Research Facility Approved By Judge For Adoption
DV Pilot Police & Fire

14-Year-Old Airlifted After Sussex County Bike Accident: DEVELOPING

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NorthStar medical helicopter
NorthStar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A 14-year-old was being flown to a nearby hospital after a bicycle accident in Sussex County, developing reports say.

The teen fell off a bicycle in Sparta Township shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was requested to land near the accident scene to take the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, the initial report says.

The local fire department was also responding.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s information request.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.