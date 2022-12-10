13-Year-Old Warren County Girl Reported Missing, Police Say

Seen her? Police have issued an alert for a missing 13-year-old girl from Warren County.

Moira Kathcart was last seen in the 100 block of Filmore Street on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Phillipsburg Police said.

She was reported missing to the Washington Township Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Anyone with information about Moira’s whereabouts is urged to call the Phillipsburg Police Department at (908) 835-2002 immediately.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.