11-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Newark

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help in locating an 11-year-old girl.

Xiomara Elizabeth Giron Soriano was last seen on the 100 block of Van Buren Street on Dec. 21, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Xiomara is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, has a light complexion, dark brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a hood, black pants, red sneakers, small earrings and she may have travelled to the state of New York.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpublicsafety.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

