$10K Reward Offered In Fatal Linden Shooting

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the fatal Linden shooting of a 22-year-old man, authorities said.

Nadir Williams was taken to University Hospital in Newark with multiple gunshot wounds after being shot at the 400 block of Bower Street shortly after midnight, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Linden Police Chief David Hart said Friday.

Williams was pronounced dead shortly after 2:30 a.m., Ruotolo and Hart said.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest and indictment is eligible for the $10,000 reward, offered by the Union County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org .

This investigation is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Linden Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271 or Detective Nicholas Falcicchio at 908-721-8186.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.