$1,000 REWARD: Do You Recognize Trio Who Cut Power To Morris Plains Jewelry Store?

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help lead authorities to three people caught on video surveillance cutting power to a Morris Plains jewelry store.

Footage released by the Morris County Sheriff's Crimestoppers shows a man and woman cutting the lock to a power box behind Aires Jewelers in Morris Plains on June 27 around 6:45 p.m. -- shutting the power throughout the Route 10 eastbound store.

Another man is seen checking out the back of the store "acting as a lookout" as the other two cut the power, MCSC said. That same man was also spotted on Harrison Avenue using his phone as an apparent lookout.

Once the power was off, all three left the jewelry store.

Anyone with information is to contact the Morris County Crimestoppers at 973-COP-CALL, or visit www.copcall.org .

