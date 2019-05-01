10-Week-Old Puppy Found Submerged In Cage In West Milford Pond: 'No Suspects Or Leads'

Authorities were seeking the public’s help finding whoever dumped a 10-week-old puppy whose body was found submerged in a cage in a West Milford pond.

The carcass and cage were found off Bonter Road in the Oak Ridge section of town, authorities said.

Found along with them was a vase that could help find whoever was responsible.

“At this time there are no suspects or leads,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said in a joint release Wednesday.

They asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the incident to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or West Milford Detective Eric Darnsteadt at (973) 728-2801 .

Investigators hope this vase, found along with the puppy in the cage, provides a clue.

