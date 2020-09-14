1 Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams Parked Car On Tonnelle Avenue

One person was seriously injured after a vehicle slammed into a parked car on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen early Sunday morning.

The collision occurred on the 900 block of the busy street around 3:30 a.m., just before the entrance ramp to Secaucus Road.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said only that the incident was under investigation.

Google Maps shows that crash happened near an auto body shop where dozens of cars are parked close to the roadway.

