1 Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams Parked Car On Tonnelle Avenue

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
The dark vehicle reportedly slammed into the white sedan early Sunday morning in North Bergen, unconfirmed reports say. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photos
Tonnelle Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was seriously injured after a vehicle slammed into a parked car on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen early Sunday morning.

The collision occurred on the 900 block of the busy street around 3:30 a.m., just before the entrance ramp to Secaucus Road.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said only that the incident was under investigation. 

Google Maps shows that crash happened near an auto body shop where dozens of cars are parked close to the roadway.

