1 Man In Custody, Other At Large, Both Charged In Fatal East Orange Shooting

Two men have been charged with the killing of a 31-year-old East Orange man, authorities said.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Clarence Johnson, 34, while Anthony Hagan, 31, was taken into custody in connection with the fatal April 13 shooting of Shawn Watford, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Director Domingos Saldida said.

Watford was transported to University Hospital in Newark after the 1:22 p.m. incident near North Arlington Avenue and Williams Street. He died less than 30 minutes later at the hospital, authorities said.

Hagan is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law or enter a guilty plea.

