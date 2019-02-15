1 Killed In Morris County Dump Truck Crash (DEVELOPING)

Contact Us
One person was killed in a Morris County crash involving a dump truck Tuesday morning, developing reports say.
One person was killed in a Morris County crash involving a dump truck Tuesday morning, developing reports say.

The dump truck collided with another vehicle, trapping the occupant near 250 Bartley Rd. in Long Valley just before 9:40 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was requested and later canceled before the victim was pronounced dead, the initial report said.

Bartley Road was blocked between North and South 4 Bridges Roads, Washington Township police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

