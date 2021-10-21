Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Wyckoff Student Killed Elmwood Park Grandfather, 81, During Burglary
DV Pilot Police & Fire

1 Killed, 2 Rescued In Morris County House Fire

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
East Hanover police
East Hanover police Photo Credit: East Hanover PD

One occupant was killed and two others rescued as flames ripped through a Morris County home before dawn Thursday.

The blaze broke out at 20 Ward Pl. in East Hanover around 12:15 a.m., according to initial reports.

Two residents were rescued safely while one victim was killed, East Hanover Police Chief Christopher F. Cannizzo confirmed Thursday morning.

The blaze was knocked down shortly after 1:20 a.m. with one firefighter being treated for a laceration, initial reports said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.