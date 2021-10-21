1 Killed, 2 Rescued In Morris County House Fire

One occupant was killed and two others rescued as flames ripped through a Morris County home before dawn Thursday.

The blaze broke out at 20 Ward Pl. in East Hanover around 12:15 a.m., according to initial reports.

Two residents were rescued safely while one victim was killed, East Hanover Police Chief Christopher F. Cannizzo confirmed Thursday morning.

The blaze was knocked down shortly after 1:20 a.m. with one firefighter being treated for a laceration, initial reports said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.