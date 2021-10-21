1 Killed, 2 Rescued In Morris County House Fire, Prosecutor Says

One occupant was killed and two others rescued as flames ripped through a Morris County home before dawn Thursday.

The blaze broke out in the bedroom of a single-family home on Ward Pl. in East Hanover around 12:10 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with East Hanover Police Chief Christopher F. Cannizzo.

Two residents were rescued safely while one victim was found dead inside the home, authorities said.

The victims' names were not released.

The cause of the fire did not appear suspicious, and the prosecutor's office does not anticipate any criminal charges, Carroll said.

Assisting agencies include the East Hanover Fire Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson / Environmental Crimes Unit and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

