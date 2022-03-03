1 Hospitalized, Cat Treated For Smoke Inhalation In Massive Warren County House Fire (PHOTOS)

One person was hospitalized and a cat was treated for smoke inhalation Wednesday night following a massive house fire in Warren County, authorities said.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a home on Chaucer Drive in Independence Township shortly after 8:10 p.m., initial reports said.

The local first aid squad rushed to the scene and immediately requested backup to provide the full extent of their rescue and rehabilitation services, the squad said.

Several surrounding fire crews worked for about four hours to get the blaze under control, the squad said.

Meanwhile, two patients were evaluated at the scene, and one of them was taken to a nearby hospital.

A cat was also rescued from the home and treated with a pet oxygen mask for smoke inhalation, the squad said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Click here to view additional photos from the scene.

Assisting agencies include the Hackettstown First Aid Squad and the Independence Township Police Department, as well as Independence Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Mountain Lake Fire Company, Hackettstown Fire Department, Tri-County Fire Company, Washington Borough Fire Department, Allamuchy Fire Department, Hope Twp. Fire Department, Oxford Fire Department, Budd Lake Fire Department, Mansfield Twp. Fire Department, Washington Twp. Fire Prevention, and the NJ State Fire Marshalls.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.