1 Hospitalized, 1 Arrested In Morris County Restaurant Stabbing

One person was arrested and another hospitalized in a Morris County restaurant stabbing over the weekend.

Melvin Guillen-Gomez, 27, assaulted another 27-year-old victim during an argument at Su Casa Colombia Bar Restaurant on East Blackwell Street in Dover just before 10 p.m., Deputy Chief Jonathan Delaney told Daily Voice.

The victim, a Dover resident, was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.

Guillen-Gomez, also of Dover, was arrested at the scene, processed and taken to the Morris County Jail, Delaney said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (973) 366-0302.

