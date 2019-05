Traffic was at a stand-still along Route 208 northbound after a car veered off the roads and into the woods during Thursday.

The incident occurred between Russel and Ewing avenues around 5 p.m.

The road reopened about an hour later but drivers reported slow-moving traffic.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and the car was removed by a tow truck.

Michael Jannicelli also contributed to this story.

