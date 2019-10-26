1 Dead In Turnpike Crash In Ridgefield; Second NJTP Death Since Friday

One person was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield Saturday, State Police said in a brief statement.

The crash occurred around 2:14 p.m. on the southbound side of the western spur near mile marker 115, not far from the exit for Rt. 3.

Two southbound lanes and a northbound lane were closed as of about 5 p.m. The victim was not identified.

This is the second fatality on the Turnpike since Friday night, when a New York man plummeted 80 feet while trying to jump to another section of the highway in Newark, and at least the fourth since last Saturday, Oct. 19. On that date, a North Bergen man was killed in when the vehicle he was traveling in struck a guardrail in Burlington County.

The same day, at the other end of the Turnpike, a motorcyclist was killed instantly when he struck a guardrail and was thrown clear from his bike in Secaucus.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

