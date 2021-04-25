Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Rochelle Park PD: Newark Man Who Paid For Sex With Underage Girl Gets Beaten, Robbed, Arrested
DV Pilot Police & Fire

1 Dead In Route 78 SUV Fire, Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

One person died in a fiery crash on Route 78 in the early morning hours Sunday.

A BMW SUV went off the road to the left on the eastbound side at mile post 42 in Watchung Borough around 3:45 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The vehicle struck several trees and became fully engulfed in flames, killing the driver -- the only occupant whose identification remains pending.

No other vehicles or passengers involved.

The eastbound lanes were closed for approximately 5 hours.

The accident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.