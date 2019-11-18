Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Nor'easter? Nah, Says Area Weather Expert
DV Pilot Police & Fire

1 Dead In Chester Fire, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
At the scene in Chester - footage from All County News
At the scene in Chester - footage from All County News Photo Credit: Anthony Spagnuolo All County News

One person was killed in a fire at a Chester home, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at a North Road Home just before 3:20 p.m. an did not seem suspicious in nature, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The death was also ruled an accident and the prosecutor did not release the individual's name.

The homeowner is listed online as a person in their 70s.

Click here for video footage from All County News.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.