1 Dead In Chester Fire, Prosecutor Says

One person was killed in a fire at a Chester home, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at a North Road Home just before 3:20 p.m. an did not seem suspicious in nature, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The death was also ruled an accident and the prosecutor did not release the individual's name.

The homeowner is listed online as a person in their 70s.

Click here for video footage from All County News.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.