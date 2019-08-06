1 Dead, 3 Injured: Tow Truck Driver Crosses Center Line, Strikes Sedan Head On In Lafayette

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Cecilia Levine
One person was dead and three injured after a tow truck driver struck a sedan head on in Lafayette Monday night, authorities said.

Joseph Crilley, 29 of Newton, crossed over the center line into the northbound lane, striking a Honda civic at milepost 28.2 on Route 94 around 10:40 p.m.., New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said

The driver of the Honda, James Ziniewicz, 43 of Newton, was pronounced dead at the scene, Goez said.

One adult passenger in the Honda was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, and another passenger was taken in an ambulance, according to Goez.

Crilley was taken to Newton Medical Center, the trooper said.

No one had been charged as of Tuesday morning, and the accident was under investigation, NJSP said.

