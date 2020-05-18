1 Dead, 2 Survive Bayonne House Fire

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Cecilia Levine
Bayonne firefighters rescue residents from the second floor of the E. 16th Street house. Photo Credit: Bayonne Fire Canteen
At the scene Photo Credit: Bayonne Fire Canteen

Two residents were injured and one died in a Sunday evening Bayonne house fire, officials said.

Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home responding to a blaze at 18 E. 16th St., around 6:15 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief William Bartos said.

Two residents were rescued from the second floor, and transported by McCabe Ambulance to the Bayonne Medical Center, Bartos said.

A third resident removed from the first floor was also taken to BMC, where she later died of her injuries, according to officials.

The blaze was under control as of 7 p.m.

"Firefighters worked quickly and professionally to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby structure on the dense and narrow block," Bartos said.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bayonne Fire Department, the Bayonne Police Department, and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office."

