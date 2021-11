A woman died and two other victims were rescued in a Tuesday morning house fire in Cranford, developing reports say.

The blaze blew through the roof of the Beach Street home near Tulip Street, bringing multiple fire companies to the scene.

The fire reached three alarms as of 9:30 a.m.

Photo by ABC7.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.