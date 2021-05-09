Contact Us
1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized In Fiery Old Bridge Crash

Old Bridge police
Old Bridge police

One person died and another was hospitalized in a fiery Old Bridge crash overnight, police reports say.

At least one vehicle was engulfed in flames when crews arrived at Texas Road and Murray Drive just before 2:30 a.m., according to initial reports.

The driver of the second vehicle was removed and may have suffered broken legs, unconfirmed reports say. The driver trapped in the engulfed car was pronounced dead, reports say.

Authorities did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for info.

