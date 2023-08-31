Police Find Guns, Seize Fair Lawn Man Awaiting Trial In GS Parkway Crash That Injured Students

Ali Vlashi was unable to maintain a lane when Officer Matthew Hearon pulled him over on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight Aug. 31, Sgt. Sean Macys said.

The officer “noticed the butt ends of two rifles protruding from the rear seat,” Macys said.

A search produced the two rifles – one of which was loaded – as well as a .38-caliber revolver, hollow-point bullets, brass knuckles and medication without prescriptions, the sergeant said.

Vlashi, who has a criminal history stretching back 20 years, has been awaiting trial for a mid-January crash on the Parkway near Exit 165 in Paramus.

There were 13 children and two adults aboard a mini school bus that was struck by Vlashi's vehicle as he tried to change lanes the day before his 44th birthday, according to New Jersey State Police.

The other driver lost control of the minibus, which veered across the center median – and in front of oncoming traffic – before crashing into a ditch, they said.

State Police charged Vlashi with two counts of assault by auto, among other offenses.

He was later released, records show.

Garfield police arrested Vlashi this past July 30 for violating a domestic violence restraining order, according to jail records. A judge in Hackensack released him the very next day.

As a convicted felon, Vlashi is prohibited from having firearms.

Fair Lawn police charged him following Thursday's late-night stop with unlawful possession of a handgun, a loaded rifle, a rifle, hollow-point bullets, prohibited weapons and prescription drugs, Macys said.

He also received a summons for failing to maintain a lane, the sergeant said.

Police sent Vlashi to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

How long he’ll remain jailed after that at this point is anyone’s guess.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.