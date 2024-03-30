Fair 40°

Police Descend On Home Of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr: Report

Law enforcement were spotted at the home of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. on Thursday morning, March 28, according to NBC10.

Mayor Marty Small Sr with wife, La'Quetta Small.

 Photo Credit: iammartysmall Instagram
Cecilia Levine
It was not immediately clear why members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office were at the home of Small and his wife La'Quetta Small, the superintendent of schools.

Photos from The Press of Atlantic City show law enforcement at the scene.

The road appeared to be blocked off as investigators descended on the mayor's home, NBC10 said.

Daily Voice has reached out to Small's mayor Ed Jacobs.

