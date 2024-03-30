Police Descend On Home Of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr: Report

It was not immediately clear why members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office were at the home of Small and his wife La'Quetta Small, the superintendent of schools.

Photos from The Press of Atlantic City show law enforcement at the scene.

The road appeared to be blocked off as investigators descended on the mayor's home, NBC10 said.

Daily Voice has reached out to Small's mayor Ed Jacobs.

Click here for more from NBC10.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.