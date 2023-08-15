Police Chase Ends In Stolen Car Arrest Off Route 4

Officers began pursuing the stolen BMW on Essex Street before the driver ditched it at the entrance to eastbound Route 4 off Paramus Road around 9:45 a.m. Aug. 15, responders said.

He may have hit another vehicle along the way, they said.

A short foot pursuit ended when officers grabbed the suspect near the Wendy's just off the highway near the Fair Lawn border, witnesses said.

Detectives were working on positively identifying him while preparing charges, Rochelle Park Police Capt. James M. DePreta said.

The car -- which apparently bore stolen plates -- was being impounded.

