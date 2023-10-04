Police Car Transporting Prisoner Catches Fire In Hudson County

The North Bergen police officers were taking the man, who was arrested in a scooter theft, to the Hudson County Jail when the vehicle struck a piece of metal on a bridge off an extension of Route 9 and burst into flames around 5:30 p.m., North Bergen Police Capt. Jorge Raposo said.

"They heard something scrape underneath the car, and then shortly after the car burst into flames," Raposo said. "The two cops and the prisoner jumped out out of the car in the middle of the highway."

Kearny police and EMS responded. The prisoner, who was not injured, ultimately ended up in the jail.

