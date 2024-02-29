Popular Chick-fil-A Sauce Recalled

According to a notification posted on the eatery's website, anyone who took home Polynesian Sauce cups between Wednesday, Feb. 14 and Tuesday, Feb. 27 should discard them because they may, in fact, contain a different product that contains wheat and soy.

The eatery did not disclose whether there have been any reports of adverse reactions from customers consuming the mixed-up product.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Chick-fil-A CARES by calling 1-866-232-2040.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.