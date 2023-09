According to 6abc, the plane had departed Pottstown, PA, and was heading to Toms River when it crashed in a wooded area of Lacey Township, near the Ocean County Airport.

It happened around 5:25 a.m.

Dover Road was closed from Lacey Road to Pinewald Keswick Road, while Mule Road was closed to Pinewald Keswick Road.

