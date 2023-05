Quahif Lane's sentence for aggravated manslaughter was handed down on Friday, May 26, by Union County Superior Court Judge Stacy Boretz, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

In September 2021, Plainfield Police responded to the 200 block of Garfield Ave and found Jamar Harris, a 36-year-old Newark resident, suffering from a gunshot wound, Daniel said. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene, Daniel said.

