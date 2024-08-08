Light Rain Fog/Mist 68°

Pizza? At A Brewery? Here's How Portnoy Scored Pies At This NJ Beer Spot

The Jersey Shore pizza tour continues.

Dave Portnoy tries the pie at Alternate Ending Beer Co. in Aberdeen, made by Talula's.

 Photo Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews
Cecilia Levine
At a brewery.

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy stopped by Alternate Ending Beer Co. in Aberdeen to try its pies.

To be clear, the kitchen is run by Talula's, an Asbury Park-based restaurant whose website touts sourdough pizza.

Portnoy, on the second stop of his "One Bite" review tour, said the pie was Detroit-style, and more of a winter pizza.

"It looks heavy, it is heavy," he said. "It's good stuff — it's heavy."

His final score? 7.2.

