Pinned Pickup Driver Freed In Route 4 Rollover

Paramus firefighters extricated the driver of a pickup truck following a rollover crash on Route 4 in front of Wendy's early Tuesday.

<p>The Ford pickup rolled on eastbound Route 4 in Paramus on Tuesday, Nov. 14.</p>

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
The crash left the truck on its side, the driver pinned and the eastbound highway closed near Paramus Road shortly after 7 a.m. Nov. 14. 

Traffic on the westbound side thickened with rubberneckers.

A Paramus EMS ambulance took the driver to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening after members of the borough Heavy Rescue Squad got him out.

Brookside Towing righted and removed the Ford F-150.

Members of the Paramus Police Emergency Services Unit also responded, as did NJ TRANSIT police.

No other vehicles appeared involved.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

