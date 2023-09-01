Pilot Dies In NJ Helicopter Crash (Update)

The unidentified pilot's Robinson R22 copter went down in a South Brunswick canal near Princeton at 3:15 p.m., the FAA said.

It happened off of Lakeview Avenue and only the pilot was on board, police said.

According to abc7, the aircraft took off from Princeton Airport and was spotted flying erratically by nearby firefighters, just before it went down. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene and were able to pull the helicopter off of the pilot, who had suffered severe injuries, the outlet said.

Despite life-saving measures, he did not survive.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.