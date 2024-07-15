Photo Shows Man Who Helped Dismember Toms River Homeowner Still Sought By Cops: Prosecutor

Jared Krysiak, of Brick Township, assisted Maxwell Johnston, 35, of Manchester Township, in dismembering 56-year-old Kerry Rollason, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

ALSO SEE: Toms River Man Killed, Dismembered By 5 Including Murder Suspect Before SWAT Standoff, Police Say

Krysiak and three others have been charged with hindering the apprehension of Johnston, who had been wanted in the killing of Gabriella Caroleo, and who is believed to have killed Rollason in his own home on Ravenwood Drive in Toms River, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Johnston was found dead by suicide in the Ravenwood Drive home, while Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, of Seaside Heights, and Danielle Bolstad, 42, of Barnegat, and Jarred Palumbo, 36, of Manchester, surrendered.

Krysiak, meanwhile, has not been taken into custody and remains at large on charges of hindering apprehension and desecration of human remains.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued and his name has been entered in the National Crime Information Center database.

Billhimer urges anyone in possession of information related to this investigation to contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 2476, or Detective James Carey of the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.