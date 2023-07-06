Philly 'Thugs' Carried Out July 4 Camden Shooting, County Commissioner Says

It happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night during the Independence Day celebrations at Wiggins Park, Deputy County Police Chief Janell Simpson said at a press conference.

Officers arrived to find the victim with a single gunshot wound to the left knee, she told reporters. The girl was treated for "non-life-threatening injuries" at Cooper University Hospital, the Deputy Chief added.

Simpson said the department "know(s) where (the suspects) are," and expects the department to make an arrest.

Investigators believe the shots rang out after two groups got into a verbal argument "in passing."

In his remarks, Camden County Commissioner Louis Cappelli Jr. claimed that many guns "confiscated from the streets of Camden come from out of state, usually across the river from Philadelphia or Pennsylvania."

"One of the suspects has a tie to Philadelphia," he continued.

"We just want to send a message to the thugs and criminals and gun-bearing freaks over in Philadelphia who live in a society of lawlessness: we don't want you here," the Commissioner said.

"Stay out of Camden, stay out of Camden County, and stay out of New Jersey. Keep your barbaric behavior in Philadelphia."

Katherine Gilmore Richardson, an at-large member of the Philadelphia City Council, demanded an apology from Cappelli after his comments went viral late on Wednesday, July 5.

"Not only were his comments disparaging, but they were asinine and unprincipled for an individual of Mr. Cappelli’s stature," she said, calling for the Commissioner to "work to foster stronger interregional relationships."

"I also want to extend my prayers to the six-year-old child that was injured in the Fourth of July shooting," Gilmore Richardson added. "As a mother of a six-year-old, my heart is with their entire family, and I am praying for a speedy recovery."

