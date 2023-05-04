Philly Matchmaker Stars On Netflix's New Jewish Dating Show

Aleeza Ben Shalom's warmth and knowledge is showcased on "Jewish Matchmaking."

The show is from the same team who produced "Indian Matchmaking," and debuted on Netflix Wednesday, May 3.

On "Jewish Matchmaking," Ben Shalom — a dating coach who met her husband while living in Philadelphia — works to pair Jewish singles of all ages from across the U.S. and in Israel with their potential soulmates.

The show follows the singles as they date and, hopefully, end up under the chuppah.

What is a soulmate?

"In Judaism the concept of soulmate is difficult to explain," Ben Shalom explains on the show. "Everybody thinks soul/mate... there is one human being in the world for me, that's the concept of soulmate."

Ben Shalom shakes her head: "It's not."

"Soulmates are made in heaven and when we come into this world there are options," Ben Shalom says. "The way you make a soulmate in this world is that you get married under the chuppah. That becomes your soulmate in that exact moment that you choose to get married, that person is your soulmate."

Ben Shalom sprinkles her knowledge throughout the episodes, providing hope and comfort to her clients.

Ben Shalom has successfully landed more than 200 couples under the chuppah, and lives in Israel with her husband, dog, and five children. She has penned two books and contributed to a third on relationships and dating.

