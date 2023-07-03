Philadelphia Mass Shooter Had Bulletproof Vest, Ar-style Rifle: Police

Police responding to reports of shots fired found multiple victims at 56th Street and Chester Avenue around 8:30 p.m., the outlet said. Then, they heard more shots being fired on the 1800 block of Frazier Street, police said.

Police spotted the suspect, who led a foot pursuit before officers captured him in an alleyway, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a press conference. The gunman had an AR-style rifle, handgun, and a scanner, Outlaw said.

His name had not been released as of Tuesday morning, July 4.

Days earlier in Baltimore, 28 people were wounded and two were killed when gunfire rang out at a block party.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the incident has left him "horrified."

