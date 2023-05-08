Partly Cloudy 75°

Perv Caught Snapping Cellphone Pics Of Woman Changing At Willowbrook Mall H&M: Police

A pervert took upskirting to another extreme when he stuck a cellphone under a dressing room curtain at the Willowbrook Mall to snap photos of a woman getting changed, authorities charged.

Christian E. Tellobazan
Christian E. Tellobazan Photo Credit: Amandi Damarys Llanos Plasencia
Jerry DeMarco
The woman screamed and a companion chased the upskirter from the H&M store, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

The companion gave a description to Wayne Police Officers Matt Bernardo and Kim Fryer, who reviewed security video and saw Christian E. Tellobazan, 40, of Bloomingdale run from the mall, get into a black SUV and take off, the captain said.

Following up, Detective Nicole Georgia identified Tellobazan, who was taken into custody after being interviewed at police headquarters, Daly said.

Police charged Tellobaza with invasion of privacy and released him pending a court hearing.

