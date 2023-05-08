Perv Caught Snapping Cellphone Pics Of Woman Changing At Willowbrook Mall H&M: Police

The woman screamed and a companion chased the upskirter from the H&M store, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

The companion gave a description to Wayne Police Officers Matt Bernardo and Kim Fryer, who reviewed security video and saw Christian E. Tellobazan, 40, of Bloomingdale run from the mall, get into a black SUV and take off, the captain said.

Following up, Detective Nicole Georgia identified Tellobazan, who was taken into custody after being interviewed at police headquarters, Daly said.

Police charged Tellobaza with invasion of privacy and released him pending a court hearing.

