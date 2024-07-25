Perth Amboy Officer Shot In Rahway, AG Says

Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe said the officer had been serving a search warrant alongside local police when the suspects tried to flee the scene. Reports say it happened along Broad Street.

"During this incident, one suspect discharged a firearm, striking a Perth Amboy Police Officer in the leg," the mayor said.

The officer was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition, Perth Amboy police said.

One suspect suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and all suspects were in custody.

No further details were released as of press time. This is a developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.